1/1
Jennie Nellie KUBRAK
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
After 91 years, our gentle mother passed away peacefully at Golden Years Nursing Home in Cambridge, Ontario. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ivan and her brother John Kowalyk. Cherished mother of five: Victor (Christine) Kubrak, Valerie (David) Grzesiak, Natalie (Michael) Ziegler, Catherine Ray, Donna (Keith) Patterson. Proud Baba of Alexandra (Bradley), Ryan (Jordanna), Nathan (Kimberly), Adam (Marjolaine), Kristen (Paul), and Justin. Great Baba to Juliette, Elliot, Kassandra, Zachary, Greyson and Wesley. What made Mom a great Mom was she made it look so easy. She could whip up a great meal in no time or would stay up late to finish the last stitches on dresses for all the girls. When we'd arrive for a visit, she opened her arms wide and greeted us with such enthusiasm, for she loved her children. She loved to sing, have fun and laughed heartily with ease. Some of her legacies were quietly taught. Even though life presented her with a lot of challenging moments she did not complain, even debilitating pain was laughed off as she remarked, "The joys of aging". In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth), Hamilton (905-547-1121) on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Graveside Service will be held at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Due to COVID-19 the maximum attendees at the cemetery is restricted to 50 people and masks must be worn. I'd like to thank the PSW, Nurses, Activity personnel, and Administration at Golden Years for all their wonderful care given to our Mother. They daily went above and beyond, with love and extraordinary patience. They were blessings to Mom. Eternal rest grant to her O Lord and may Perpetual Light shine upon her.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 23, 2020.
