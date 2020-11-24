64 years, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare. Beloved wife of the late Peter Gazzellone (2016). Dear mother of Christine Hutchins (Derrick). Loving Grammy of Mason and Nathan. Dear sister of Kim Stinn (Mark), Debbie Becking (Charlie), Laurie Lawrence (Gary), Cyndi Cooper (Al). Jennifer will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Jennifer worked for the Kitchener Fire Department for 32 years. Cremation has taken place and a private Family Service was held. A Celebration of Jennifer's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made by cheque to Erie Shores Hospice by contacting Reid Funeral Home, 14 Russell Street, Leamington (519-326-2631). Friends may share memories and make donations at www.reidfuneralhome.ca