It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Jennifer Henhoeffer, (née Mather) loving wife of Steve Henhoeffer died on June 25, 2020 at the age of 46 after a three-year battle with breast cancer. Jenn will be greatly missed by her children Olivia Mather (Big Austin), Jacksen Mather and Austin Henhoeffer. Charlotte Rose, Jenn's granddaughter, will miss her "Mama" greatly. Jennifer also leaves behind her mother Lynn Rigano, her brother Ben Rigano, (Bailey and Everett) and her step-sister Francesca Rigano-Desrosiers and family. She is predeceased by her father Gabe Rigano. Jennifer is fondly remembered by her Henhoeffer family, mother and father-in-law Gloria and Len Henhoeffer, sister Laura Kelly (James, Taylor and Cooper) and sister Andie Lobsinger (Jeremy, Darian and Dakota), as well as many friends. Jenn will forever be remembered for her bodacious appetite, love for a great pair of shoes accessorized with the matching purse and dropping the "F-Bomb" at any occasion. Steve and family thank everyone for all of the love and support they have received.