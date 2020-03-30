|
Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband Pieter van Eykeren, daughter Carla, and sons Kevin (Jessica), and Mark (Laura). Loving grandmother to Addison, Claire, Gavin, Ethan, Hunter, and Mykayla. Jennifer was best known for her strong work ethic, as the matriarch of her family, and for her quick wit. Jennifer was born in Rhu, Scotland, and came to Canada in 1970, where she lived in Toronto as a self taught accountant. She fell in love and married Pieter, they raised their family in Kitchener, Ontario. Jennifer will be dearly missed by her extended family, neighbours and many close friends. Donations can be made to The Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, in Jennifer's memory. A celebration of life for Jennifer will be determined at a later date. Messages and condolences may be left at www.tricitycremations.com
