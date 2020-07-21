On Saturday, July 18, 2020, our family lost our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Jenny Wassing, in her 90th year. Our loss is heaven's gain. Jenny will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children John (Rehema), Joanne (Karl), Margaret (Chris), and Arnold (Rita); her grandchildren: Dan (Karen), Teresa (Dan), Kristy (Dave), Melissa (Matt), Craig, Nicole (Dave), Jennifer (Jamie), Laura (Jason), and Robbie (Melissa); her numerous great-grandchildren; and her sister Nellie (Keith). Also missed by in-laws Penny, Pat, Steve (Elaine), Cora, Rick, and Harko (Geppie). She is predeceased by her beloved husband John, her parents Marrigje and Dirk, and her siblings Marie, Adriana, Kuina, Ted, and Adrie, and many in-laws. Jenny was born September 20, 1930, in the Netherlands. She married John (Jan) on May 4, 1951, and within weeks left for Canada with John's parents and most of his siblings. She and John lived in Manitoba briefly and then settled in Ontario. Jenny was very artistic and sewed beautiful clothes and even suits for her family. A further hobby was a kind of intricate needlework called Hardanger. She was passionate about family, traveling, walking, and her Christian faith. Jenny was a member of the Christian Reformed Church for over 60 years. We want to thank Jenny's special friends at Thaler Manor Retirement Residence for your friendship and caring. You were like a family to her. We are also grateful to the staff at Lanark Heights Long-Term Care who cared so well for Jenny when we could not. Mom called you her angels. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Osteoporosis Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Visitation will be at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N., Breslau, on Tuesday, July 21, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will take place. For extended family and friends, the service will be streamed Wednesday, July 22, at 11:00 a.m. Extended family and friends are welcome to the graveside ceremony at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:45 a.m., and the following reception. Please RSVP to Joanne if you are able to attend these. Streaming link and a book of online condolence can be found at memorycemetery.ca