It is with grave hearts but with glory in our spirits, that we announce the passing of Jeremiah Stanley Peats. He lived and loved life, God, and his family with great abandon. He met his beloved wife, Elvina, in St.Kitts, VI where they were born. Emigrating from St. Kitts to England, they started their family--Maureen, Clive (Chantal), Monique (Paul), and Claudette (Devon) and made life long friends. Dad always loved meeting new people and going to new places so he brought his family to Canada where he settled in Waterloo. He was a beloved and involved grandfather to (Gary) Zach (Rachel), Alex (Hailey), Chantal, Davena, Kylie, Jhanelle, Daviyon, Devonie. He engaged in numerous careers including carpenter/foreman, real estate agent, president of KW Real Estate Board, president of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship, member of the Police Commission Disciplinary Board as well as his extensive involvement at Waterloo Pentecostal Church as a deacon, elder, soloist and committee member for the Achiever's seniors group. His volunteer activities in the community allowed him to meet people, help people, and showed his kindness to each of them. He will be missed by family in St. Kitts, Florida, New York, England, and around the world especially by his many nieces, nephews along with his siblings George, Margaret, Fredricka (deceased), Sylvia, Judge, Max, John, Doris, Eileen, and mother Alberta (deceased), and father John (deceased). His love for God, his ministry concerns, and his desire to serve flowed through his life and has prepared him to finally meet his Maker with the same love and liveliness he displayed in life. We are deeply grateful to the staff, nurses, and physicians on ICU-A at Grand River Hospital. The family will receive their friends at the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNEREAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 617 King St N. Waterloo. From 1:00 till 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 26, 2020. There will be a family service on Tuesday, May 26 at 1:00 P.M. Officiated by the Pastor Chris of Waterloo Pentacostal Assembly. (Please remember the COVID19 rules of only 10 people in the funeral home at a time). If desired donations can be made to Yonge St. Mission Martin Centre, 306 Gerrard Street E., Toronto, On., M5A 2G7.in Memory of Jerimiah's memory (cards available at the funeral home). ggfh.waterloo@gmail.com Please visit www.grahamgddyfh.com for Jerimiah's memorial
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.