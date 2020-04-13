Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Jerome "Jerry" SCHULTZ

Jerome "Jerry" SCHULTZ Obituary
Passed away on April 10, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, at the age of 87. Survived by two sisters, Bernice Michalek and Joyce Schaffer (John). Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, Henry and Magdalena and brother-in-law, Casimir Michalek. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Private cremation has taken place. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Jerome's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 13, 2020
