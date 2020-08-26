1/1
Jerry Le Roy WHETHAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Jerry Le Roy Whetham announces his sudden passing in Cambridge, on August 21, 2020, in his 74th year. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Judy (nee Huffman), son Larry (Raluca) of Calgary and daughter Melissa (Ryan) of Cambridge. Loving grandfather to Paxton, Jennifer and Alex (Breanna). Predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Agnes Whetham, as well as brothers John (Pat) and Dennis. Jerry will also be missed by siblings Marlene (late John), Glen (Linda), Doreen (Jim), Brian (Debbie), Brenda (Martin) and Neil (Lynn), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was born on December 1, 1946, in Galt, and raised on the family farm. After obtaining his Math degree from the University of Waterloo, Jerry began a long career in the banking industry. His career with Canada Trust took him from Cambridge, to Regina, to Saskatoon and finally Calgary. Upon retirement, Jerry and Judy made their way back to Cambridge, Ontario (after a 5 year stopover back in Saskatoon, with the Saskatoon Credit Union). Jerry was a proud long time Life Member of the Kinsmen Club of Preston (now the Kin Club of Cambridge), which was a love he shared with his daughter. Relatives and friends will be received at Lounsbury Funeral Home, located at 1766 Franklin Blvd in Cambridge, from 1 - 3 pm on Thursday, August 27th. A private family service will follow, with interment at Mount View Cemetery. Cremation has already taken place. If desired, memorial donations can be made directly the Canadian Kidney Foundation or the charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD
1766 Franklin Boulevard
Cambridge, ON N3C 1N8
(519) 658-9366
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dale Lounsbury Funeral Home LTD

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved