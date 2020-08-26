It is with great sadness that the family of Jerry Le Roy Whetham announces his sudden passing in Cambridge, on August 21, 2020, in his 74th year. Jerry is survived by his beloved wife Judy (nee Huffman), son Larry (Raluca) of Calgary and daughter Melissa (Ryan) of Cambridge. Loving grandfather to Paxton, Jennifer and Alex (Breanna). Predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Agnes Whetham, as well as brothers John (Pat) and Dennis. Jerry will also be missed by siblings Marlene (late John), Glen (Linda), Doreen (Jim), Brian (Debbie), Brenda (Martin) and Neil (Lynn), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry was born on December 1, 1946, in Galt, and raised on the family farm. After obtaining his Math degree from the University of Waterloo, Jerry began a long career in the banking industry. His career with Canada Trust took him from Cambridge, to Regina, to Saskatoon and finally Calgary. Upon retirement, Jerry and Judy made their way back to Cambridge, Ontario (after a 5 year stopover back in Saskatoon, with the Saskatoon Credit Union). Jerry was a proud long time Life Member of the Kinsmen Club of Preston (now the Kin Club of Cambridge), which was a love he shared with his daughter. Relatives and friends will be received at Lounsbury Funeral Home, located at 1766 Franklin Blvd in Cambridge, from 1 - 3 pm on Thursday, August 27th. A private family service will follow, with interment at Mount View Cemetery. Cremation has already taken place. If desired, memorial donations can be made directly the Canadian Kidney Foundation or the charity of your choice
.