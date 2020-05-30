Passed away on May 27th at St. Mary's hospital with his wife by his side after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Beloved husband of Julia Lee (nee Grzyb) and dear father of Sawyer. Loved son of Jeffrey Lee (Sandy) and the late Jacqueline Wilfong. Dear brother of Jeffrey (Brenda) and Joshua (Carley). Dear Grandson of Elaine Wilfong and the late John Wilfong and Isabel Lee and the late Kenneth Lee. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jesse grew up in the Doon area of Kitchener and looked back fondly on his childhood. Growing up in Doon Jesse enjoyed riding dirt bikes, playing hockey, corn roasts and hikes in the bush with his dog. As a young adult his love of sports continued and playing hockey and baseball with his friends were some of his greatest joys. Jesse spent the last seventeen years with the love of his life and together they shared a beautiful marriage. Jesse and Julia completed their family with the addition of their son Sawyer and dog Norman. Jesse was one of a kind. He was tough but also a kind and sweet romantic. He loved deeply whether it was his family, friends, or beloved "woofers". He made people feel welcomed and knew how to make them laugh. He crammed a whole lot of adventure, love and good times into his short life. Jesse took on every new challenge with a smile on his face and never complained because he was truly happy and grateful for the life he had. Jesse's big heart and easy going nature is the reason he is loved by so many and will never be forgotten. Please be advised, due to the current protocols enacted to protect public health and safety, a private service will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre on Tuesday, June 02, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to support the family by viewing the service via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/Westmount-Memorial-Celebration-Centre- 1436327989933269/. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the GoFundMe page in trust for Sawyer Lee. Online condolences and a link for the GoFundMe page at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 30, 2020.