Jesse Brett Wilfong LEE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on May 27th at St. Mary's hospital with his wife by his side after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Beloved husband of Julia Lee (nee Grzyb) and dear father of Sawyer. Loved son of Jeffrey Lee (Sandy) and the late Jacqueline Wilfong. Dear brother of Jeffrey (Brenda) and Joshua (Carley). Dear Grandson of Elaine Wilfong and the late John Wilfong and Isabel Lee and the late Kenneth Lee. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jesse grew up in the Doon area of Kitchener and looked back fondly on his childhood. Growing up in Doon Jesse enjoyed riding dirt bikes, playing hockey, corn roasts and hikes in the bush with his dog. As a young adult his love of sports continued and playing hockey and baseball with his friends were some of his greatest joys. Jesse spent the last seventeen years with the love of his life and together they shared a beautiful marriage. Jesse and Julia completed their family with the addition of their son Sawyer and dog Norman. Jesse was one of a kind. He was tough but also a kind and sweet romantic. He loved deeply whether it was his family, friends, or beloved "woofers". He made people feel welcomed and knew how to make them laugh. He crammed a whole lot of adventure, love and good times into his short life. Jesse took on every new challenge with a smile on his face and never complained because he was truly happy and grateful for the life he had. Jesse's big heart and easy going nature is the reason he is loved by so many and will never be forgotten. Please be advised, due to the current protocols enacted to protect public health and safety, a private service will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre on Tuesday, June 02, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to support the family by viewing the service via livestream at https://www.facebook.com/Westmount-Memorial-Celebration-Centre- 1436327989933269/. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the GoFundMe page in trust for Sawyer Lee. Online condolences and a link for the GoFundMe page at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved