Passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 in her 31st year. Will forever remain in the hearts of her parents, Jeff and Iris Strickler. Cherished granddaughter to Elisabeth Pietsch. Fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com