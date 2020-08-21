1/
Jessica Paige Strickler
{ "" }
Passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 in her 31st year. Will forever remain in the hearts of her parents, Jeff and Iris Strickler. Cherished granddaughter to Elisabeth Pietsch. Fondly remembered by her aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or the KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 21, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kim Strickler
