It is with great sadness that her family announces her passing on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care Residence, David Bergey Drive, Kitchener, ON. Born in Iroquois Falls, ON, Jill graduated from nursing school at the Kitchener-Waterloo Hospital, Kitchener (1960). She worked in several hospitals including Calgary, Whitehorse, and Cambridge. She retired as an industrial nurse with Bell Canada in Kitchener. She is profoundly missed by her daughter Allison of Vancouver, BC and her son Shawn of Regina, SK. Also survived by her grandson Sean. She was predeceased by her parents Bert Mullin and Emma (nee MacKenzie) and step-father Ellard Johncox. Predeceased by a brother Jack Mullin (2019) from Campbell River, BC. Beloved sister to Terry (Ed Romain), Iroquois Falls, ON and step-sisters Gloria Fair from Spruce Grove, AB and Gail (Barry McCracken), Port Hope, ON. The family would like to acknowledge the care received from the nursing staff, kitchen staff and support staff at the Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care Residence. Special thanks to caregiver Gillian Lawrence for her compassion and concern. In keeping with Jill's love for gatherings with friends and family, there will be a celebration of life in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grand River Hospital Foundation or the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 27, 2020