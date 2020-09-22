1/1
Jim BAKER
Passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 81. Loving father to Jeffery (Anita) and Tanya (Manfred) Luttenberger of Austria. Cherished Opi to Maddie, Alex, Noah and Lukas. Dear brother to Elaine Oehm and Ken Baker and step-brother to Ron Newmaster. Predeceased by his wife, Mary (2012), brothers, Ron and Charles, and step-brother Doug Newmaster. A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Henry Walser Funeral Home chapel, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends may join Jim's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. A public Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Waterloo Education Foundation Incorporated would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
