Jim CHRISTOPHER
Passed away suddenly at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto, on Monday, September 7, 2020, in his 58th year. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Mary Christopher. Dear brother of Mary Anne Malcolm (Grant), Catherine Bradshaw (John), and Frank Christopher (Flora). Loving uncle of Lesley, Nicole, and Christopher, and great uncle to Maddie and Jackie. Jim worked for over 30 years for Hilton Toronto and will be missed by his former colleagues. His love of Toronto extended to his diehard allegiance to the Maple Leafs, the Blue Jays, and the Raptors. A private time of remembrance will be held by the family with interment to follow at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
