Jim passed away peacefully with family at his side at Stratford General Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Born on the 26 of January 1934 in Chesterfield (UK) Jim immigrated to Ottawa, Ontario, Canada in 1956 as an engineer for the Government of Canada where he worked on the Avro Arrow and for the Saint Lawrence Seaway System. Jim was the proud and devoted father of Cristin Nicholls (Kyle Woods), Derek Nicholls and loving uncle to Tracey, Ian, Michael, Andrew, Lorna, Linda, Jill, Bob, Susan, Christopher and Judith. Predeceased by his parents Sam and Dora (nee Hand) Nicholls, brothers Roy and Tom and sisters Joan, Mary and Avis. Prior to retirement, Jim spent 25 years as a Behavioural Consultant with the Waterloo Region District School Board where he passionately advocated for and supported students, teachers and the education system. Jim's ashes will be interred in the Nicholls family plot at Boythorpe Cemetery in Chesterfield England. Jim's spirit is off golfing! For everyone's safety there will be no visitation or funeral service. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.