Nothing can ever take away The love a heart holds dear. Fond memories linger every day, Remembrance keeps him near.
A thousand times we've needed you, A thousand times we've cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. A heart of gold stopped beating, Two twinkling eyes closed to rest, On that day God proved to us He only takes the best. Never a day goes by that you're not In our thoughts and prayers.
Dad, if we could write a story It would be the greatest story ever told Of a kind and loving father Who has a heart of gold
We could write a million pages but there's one thing we would say just how much we love and miss him every single day
We know he always loved us We may be hurt, but we won't be sad We know he'll send down the answers Because he'll always be our dad.
Love you with all our hearts ? ? ? ? Denise, Dana, Sarah and Riley
Published in Waterloo Region Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020