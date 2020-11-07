1/2
Jim Ross
It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Ross on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Jim is now reunited with his loving wife of 52 years, Elaine Ross who passed away in 2016. Forever loved and remembered by his children Nancy (Chuck Schoenmaker), Heather (Peter Hall), Ian (Laura) and David. Dedicated and cherished grandpa to; Matthew, Nathan, Josiah, Joanna (Schoenmaker) Andrew, Erika, William (Hall) Brooklynn, Sydney, Victoria, Colton and Savannah (Ross). Will be missed dearly by his sister, Doraine Ross, and extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Jim and Lillian Ross and his sisters Lillian Foley and Helen Bender. Jim devoted his life to his Lord, his biological family and the Grand Valley Fortifiers Limited family of staff and livestock producers that he lead and served for 60 years. Jim devoted his career and business to the Lord and to serving the ever changing and growing needs of livestock producers across the country. A man of unwavering integrity, generosity and concern for others, Jim left an indelible mark of enthusiasm and authenticity on all those that had the pleasure of knowing him. Jim was so very loved and appreciated. The outdoor funeral visitation will take place at the farm of Ian and Laura Ross (241 Glen Morris Rd E., St. George (Brant) on Sunday, November 8th from 1-5 and Monday, November 9th from 1-5 with the Funeral Service to follow on Tuesday, November 10th, 2 p.m. at Forward Church (55 Franklin Blvd., Cambridge). The service will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend. Please visit Coutts Funeral Home website (couttsfuneralhome.com) for weblinks and further details. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heritage College and Seminary, Faith's Orphans Fund, the Muskoka Bible Foundation or the Coping Centre would be appreciated by the family.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 7, 2020.
