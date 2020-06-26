Joan Alice McMichael
October 6, 1933 - June 24, 2020 Passed away after a brief illness at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2010 and her eldest son, Robert in 2018. Cherished mother to Gail (John), Heather (Mark), Michael (Jennifer), Kelly (Claire), Brian and Jeanne (Will). Grandmother of Robert, Adam, Erin, Quinn McMichael, Karen, Gregory, Margaret McMichael and Ryan Kellner. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. She was an avid gardener, skilled artist, extraordinary sewer, fantastic cook and baker and an amazing mother of seven children. Cremation has taken place. As per her wishes, there will be no formal services. Condolences for the family and donations to the World Wild Life Fund, the Salvation Army or the Food Bank of Waterloo may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
