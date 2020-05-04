Passed away at The Village of Winston Park on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 84 years, following a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Claude Herteis. Dear mother of Sherry Ivankovic (Roland), Shelley Cook (David), and Steven Herteis (Linn). Loved grandmother of Ryan (Stephanie), Michael, Scott (Jessica), Jenna, Tabatha (Jesse), Kurtis, and Carson and great-grandmother of Owen, Jayda, Summer, and Madisyn. Dear sister of Shirley Cameron (Philip). Predeceased by her grandson Tommy Herteis, her brother William Lowe, and parents Rose Harvey and Frank Lowe. Cremation has taken place. A very special thank you to the wonderful caring staff at Winston Park and nursing staff from Carepartners. A celebration of Joan's life to follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre, 835 King St. W., Kitchener, ON N2G 1G3. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 4, 2020.