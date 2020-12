Passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on December 4, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved mother of sons David (Lynn), Bill and Bob (Andrea) all of Kitchener. Joan will also be sadly missed by grandchildren David, Kimberly, Sarah and Nathaniel, sisters Marylin and Donna and many nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband Bill (2002). To honour Joan's wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.westmountfuneralchapel.com