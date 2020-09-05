Joan passed away peacefully at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener on Monday, August 31, 2020, two weeks after celebrating her 92nd birthday. Joan will be forever lovingly remembered by her long-time spouse and best friend Tony Martinek, who for the last five and a half years, had been Joan's primary care giver in their home. She was born in Bangalore, India, daughter of Merlyn Eliza Christina Dawes and Charlie Seldon, who was at that time a military officer in the British Army in India. The family returned to England shortly before the beginning of WW 2 and settled in Luton. Joan worked there as a senior secretary at Vauxhall Motors, married Peter Andrews, and in 1952 they immigrated to Canada. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her three adult children: son Philip Andrews who lives in the Philippines (Mercy), daughters Coral Andrews (Milan) and Lauri Witzel (Tim), both of Kitchener. She is a loving Grandma to Philip's (Marielle) children Jameson (Michelle), Alize, Michael (Andrea), Merthyeja, and loving Nanny to Lauri's children George and Christina. Joan will also be lovingly remembered by Tony's daughter Katerina Martinkova (Mark), her children Nicholas Huber (Olivia) and Caroline Nessner (Burt), and Katerina's granddaughter Wrenwynn Huber. After raising her three children, Joan pursued her secretarial career, becoming an executive secretary at the former Technology Division at Conestoga College (Doon Campus), the UW School of Optometry, and Raytheon Canada Ltd. at Waterloo. Joan also served as valued member on several community boards and volunteered for many organizations including KW Oktoberfest (Women of the Year, Blooming Affair Fashion Show), in addition to Kitchener Waterloo Symphony, The Betty Thompson Golf Classic, and the Big Sisters/Big Brothers fundraising branch known as Best Friends, founded by the late Betty Thompson. Joan was an active member of Best Friends for 26 years, worked tirelessly on the first fund raiser "Thanks Mom" with Dinah Christie, and Co-chaired many of the early Chef's Gourmet Dinners with Susan Kachik. Joan modeled for Kitchener Lioness Club with their annual fund raiser with KW fire fighters. She was a stunning model with that lovely blond hair and charming English accent. Joan will be lovingly remembered not just by her family, but countless friends for her unique sense of style and elegance, sense of humor, generosity, grace, bravery, and fierce care-free spirit. Special thanks to many PSWs and Nurses from ParaMed Home Health Care and Bayshore Home Care Solutions who looked after Joan and helped Tony with his care-giver responsibilities throughout the years, and also to the staff at St. Mary's General Hospital Emergency, Dr. Bell and seventh floor nursing team who took great care of Joan in the last six days of her life. Cremation will take place at The Erb & Good Family Funeral Home with a private family service to be held at Williamsburg Cemetery and a Celebration of Joan's life to be arranged at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Best Friends of Big Brothers/Big Sisters (www.waterloo.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca
) can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
, or 519-745-8445.