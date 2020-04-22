Home

More Obituaries for Joan COTTERILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan COTTERILL

Joan COTTERILL Obituary
Passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hilltop Manor Cambridge, at the age 90. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Cotterill. Ken was the love of her life. Loving mother of Valerie (Millen) and her husband Doug, Robert and his wife (Veronica). Cherished grandmother of Kelly (Matt), Kristen (Chris), Adam (Katrina), Nicole (Matt), Kenneth (Victoria) and the late Andrea. Also fondly remembered by her five great-grandchildren Carter, Kaitlyn, Liam, Trent and Jaxson. Cremation has taken place. In these difficult times; please send a card, a simple phone call or an online condolence to the family; on the Corbett Funeral Home Website or in lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Kiwanis International Foundation Children's Fund would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 22, 2020
