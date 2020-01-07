|
COWLISHAW, Joan Marilyn It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Cowlishaw in her 83rd year at Grand River Hospital on December 22. Beloved wife of Lawrence, having just celebrated our 60th wedding anniversary. Cherished mother of Brenda (Jim) and Gramma to Angelina. Joan was born and raised in the city of Toronto (Coxwell and Danforth) and was employed by the Prudential Insurance Company in the forms design department for many years. She was also involved in Scouts Canada and had her own cub pack, the 133rd at Kimbourne United Church. As a Cub Pack leader working with Monarch Park District Leaders she met Lawrence and they later married on September 19, 1959. She was a stay at home mum until Brenda was 16, and then she then joined Meals on Wheels as a runner first and then a driver. She then worked at the Volunteer Centre of Toronto where she was involved in organizing volunteers for Taste of the Danforth and numerous social functions in the Beaches of Toronto East. Just before Angelina's second birthday Joan and Lawrence moved to Waterloo to be closer to Jim, Brenda and Angelina. Joan's family will receive friends and family from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm on Friday January 10th and a Celebration of Life on Saturday January 11th from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm with refreshments following at Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes Ltd 617 King St N, Waterloo (across from Home Depot). If desired, donations can be made to Canadian Diabetes Association in Joan's memory and would be appreciated by her family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit https://www.grahamgiddyfh.com/ for Joan's memorial