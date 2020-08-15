Peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at her home at Trinity Village Care Centre at the age of 85 years. Joan was the loving and devoted wife of George Nickels. Dear mother of Susan Ringel of Collingwood and Barry Nickels (Robin) of Kitchener. Loving Grandmother of David and Brian and Great-Grandmother of Abby, Levi and Isobel. She will also be remembered by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Helen Yantz, her son Daniel (2017) and son-in-law Morris Ringel (2019). Joan was a devoted member of the New Apostolic Church. Cremation has taken place and memorial service will be held at a later date. Special thank for all the loving care and support given by all the staff at Trinity's Maple Bush. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N., Waterloo. Donations to the New Apostolic Church - Foreign Extension Fund would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com
