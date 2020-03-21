|
passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Village of Winston Park, Kitchener. Joan was born 76 years ago in Milverton, ON. Daughter of the late William Coxon and Mary (Barber) of Milverton. Dear sister of Judy Christensen and husband Jan of Kitchener and Bob Coxon and wife Jane of Stayner. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews Dania Thurman and her children Cole and Mia, Stacey Thurman, Monika McKean and her daughter Katie, George and Keith and their son Lincoln, Paul Coxon and wife Mary and their children Melissa Varsava and Matthew and their children William and Charlotte, Andrew Coxon and Kassidy and their daughter Harper-Leigh and Mikael Christensen and wife Cassie and their daughter Lucy. Joan worked in the Emergency Department of St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener for many years. She was immensely proud of being a nurse and loved to help people, continuing to do so her entire life. Her happiest times were spent with her nieces and nephews. She loved children and they were like her own. Joan was a loyal and dear friend to many throughout her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the St. Mary's Hospital Cardiac Care Unit (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 21, 2020