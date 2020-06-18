Passed away suddenly at her home on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Loving mother of Richard Martin of Aberfoyle, Randall Martin and his partner Dyan Jones of Durham, Michael Martin and his partner Donna Schmidt of Hanover and Shelley Morgan and her husband Ron of Kitchener. Dear sister of Charlene Prast and her husband Heinz of Kitchener and Pat Duench and her husband Bob of Elmira. Caring grandmother of Summer, Pamela, Daniel, Alexis, Rachel and Isaiah. Great-grandmother of Sage and Odessa. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth William Martin, her good friend Cecile Sturgeon and her parents Harold Otto McCarley of Kitchener and Delphine Alberta McCarley (nee Fries) of Elmira. Joan was strong and independent right up until the end. She had a zest for life and was a lover of opera, good literature, nature and the study of history. She loved preparing excellent meals for her family especially at Christmas. She enjoyed travelling the world and went on many adventures with her good friend Isabel Pietraszkco. She belonged to a Euchre Club for many years and she will be greatly missed by all the Euchre Club members. She was also blessed with wonderful neighbours on Coral Crescent. They helped to make her 90th birthday celebration a treasured experience. Special thanks to Larry who was so good to her. Joan was a feisty, caring, funny and intelligent woman who will be missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to Canadian Red Cross, MS Society of Canada, Covenant House (Toronto) or St. John's Kitchen/The Working Centre (Kitchener). Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 18, 2020.