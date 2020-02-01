|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Helen Kuranoff announces her passing on January 13, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Born on November 4, 1935 in Birmingham, England, Joan was the oldest child of Arthur Tucker and Alice (Hill) Tucker. Joan is predeceased by her devoted husband of 60 years, Ronald (Ron) Gregory Kuranoff and is survived by her loving children Stephen (Andrea), Susan, and David (Elizabeth); and their four beautiful grandchildren Alan, William, Amelia and Adam and her brother, Arthur (Dorothy) Tucker. Joan was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Joan was a skilled camper and she met Ron through a mutual friend while on a camping trip with her family. Together, she and Ron took their children to many places, across Canada and parts of the United States, for many camping adventures. In their latter years, they traded travel camping for snowbird camping and spent many winters in Florida, enjoying many fun times with their snowbird friends. Joan had an incredible love and appreciation for life and fun. She was always socially engaged and brought fun and warmth to all the groups in which she participated, whether it was volunteering at the church and thrift shop or spending time with the Red Hats, the Birthday Group and her community at Morningside. No Halloween costume was too crazy and no event was too silly and she enjoyed participating to the fullest. After her husband's passing, Joan was launched into a new world of independence and all that entailed. In her typical fashion, she rose to the challenge and learned how to do so many things, whether it was dealing with contractors for home improvements or pumping her own gas at the pump. Her children are so proud of how she kept moving forward, following her approach to life by living, learning, laughing and loving. Her family and friends will always remember her for her great appreciation of humour and fun, her unconditional love and support, and her warm heart and hugs. In lieu of flowers, donations would be kindly accepted to the Grand River Regional Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020