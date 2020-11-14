Passed away on November 7, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late G. Clark Miles. Mother of Michael Miles (Sheila) and Jackie Sudds (Terry). Loving Grandmother of Amy Miles (Mike Chee) and Laura Miles, Matthew Sudds (Pauline), Katie Sudds (Brian Hardy) and Michael Sudds (Clarissa). Great Grandmother to Alexandra, Aurora, Sarah and Theodore. Joan will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved brothers Mons Brunton (Alison) and Claude Brunton (Norma). Joan was born in Hanover, Ontario to L. Linton Brunton and Mary (nee Robson). She grew up in Kincardine and taught primary school until marrying and raising a family in Kitchener. Joan gave much of herself to raising her children and grandchildren and was very proud of this legacy. She was very active into her 80's and enjoyed playing badminton and tennis with the local senior leagues. Special thanks to the staff of Briarfield Gardens Residence who helped Joan over the five years she resided there. The last year was particularly difficult due to the restrictions imposed by COVID and its effect on Joan's dementia. Many thanks to the nurses, doctors and PSWs of the LHIN and St. Mary's Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment service will take place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467.. If desired, memorial donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be greatly appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Joan's memorial.