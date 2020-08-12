1/1
Joan LAVENDER
Joan was Promoted to Glory from her home in Cambridge, Ontario on Friday, August 7, 2020, in her 72nd year. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, music and prayer. Joan was the loving and devoted wife of Glen, cherished mother of their three children, Tracy, Glenn (Sherri), and Krista (Chris), and proud grandmother of Jonah, Miles, Bram, Mitchell, and Thad. She will be dearly missed by her siblings Ray (Marion), Gideon (Avora), Renee (Barry), Dave, Eva (John), Grace (Alan) and Gerry (Barbara) and step-mother Joyce Murkins-Robbins, and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. Joan was an integral part of the Cambridge Citadel of the Salvation Army where her kindness, generosity, leadership, and singing voice will be deeply missed by her entire church family. In 1966 Joan moved with her family from Bell Island, Newfoundland to Galt where she became an important part of the community through her involvement with The Salvation Army and her nearly 40 years working with Copp & Cosman. In her 70th year Joan and Glen returned to her home province and proudly conquered the climb up Gros Morne Mountain, displaying what she always encouraged, "Live to your full potential." Visitation will take place at The Salvation Army Cambridge Citadel Corps, 16 Shade Street, Cambridge, Ontario on Friday, August 14 from 5:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. In accordance with current Covid-19 regulations, access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Donations made to "The Salvation Army Cambridge Building Fund" would be greatly appreciated. "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose." Romans 8:28 KJV Arrangements entrusted to the Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge, ON (519)-740-0669.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 12, 2020.
