Passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side at Innisfree House, Kitchener, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario to Veni Oleskevich and Marie Anne Barrette. Beloved wife of Roman Szydlowski for 40 years. Dear sister of Dennis Oleskevich. Also remembered by her many extended family, friends and neighbours. Cremation has taken place and a private time of remembrance will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Innisfree House, 2375 Homer Watson Blvd., Kitchener, ON N2P 0E9. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com