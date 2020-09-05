Nov. 27, 1926 - Aug. 31, 2020 Joan died peacefully in her 94th year from natural causes. Joan was predeceased by her husband Bill Nash and daughter Katherine. Her youngest daughter Vicki Nash-Moore and family, Alec and Tessa Moore were able to spend time with her this summer and are grateful that she is now at peace. She was able to stay at Queen's Square for her final months in palliative care. We would like to sincerely thank the staff for their loving care of Joan during a very difficult time. Joan was an active member of the Galt / Cambridge community into her late 80's. She was a member of Trinity Anglican Church for over 65 years participating in the church choir, Altar Guild and many other church activities over the years. Joan volunteered with community organizations including the Red Cross, YM-YWCA, Lansdowne Children's Center, Ontario School for the Blind and St. Luke's Place Alzheimer's unit. Joan had a good sense of humour and loved nothing more than to share a good joke! She loved music, singing in particular, and was known to break into song while walking the halls of her home at Queen's Square. She was a caring, compassionate mother, grandmother and friend with a strong faith that guided her throughout her life. She will be missed. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date once conditions permit. Details will be shared at that time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store