Joan (Sparkman) McTavish
Went home peacefully to be with her Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Innisfree House in her 86th year. Joyfully reunited with her husband of 54 years, Rev. Richard McTavish (2010). Loving mother of Duncan (Parveneh), Cameron (Diane), and Linda (Steve) Jackson. Adored and missed by her grandchildren Decia and Ried (Rachel), Ryan and Jason, Elisia and Willem. Sister of Bev (Donna Sparkman), and sister-in-law to Keith (late Ellen) Clutton and Bill (Joanne) McTavish. Also missed by many nieces and nephews. Joan was a hairdresser for many years. She also served in many capacities through churches alongside her husband, particularly Paisley and Walkerton Baptist Church. The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff of Innisfree House who cared for Joan through her final days, as well as her residence Parkwood Suites for many years of care and friendship. Joan's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, (519) 749-8467. Please note if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website. A private family service will be held. Extended family and friends may view the service on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment New Hope Cemetery, Hespeler. Donations in memory of Joan can be made to Camp Hermosa (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Joan's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 1, 2020.
