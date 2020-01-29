Home

Joan OLINSKI


1942 - 11
A loving Mom and Grammy So gentle and so kind, What a beautiful memory You left behind. What we would not give To hold your hand, To see your sweet face, To hear your voice, to see your smile. Grammy your smile was made of sunshine And your heart was solid gold, Your eyes were as bright As shining stars. Your memory is our keepsake, We miss you everyday. God has you in his keeping, We have you in our hearts. Nothing can ever take away The love a heart holds dear. Fond memories linger every day, Remembrance keeps you near. Love you with all our hearts, Denise, Dana, Sarah and Riley
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 29, 2020
