Joan Olive (Armstrong) SINCLAIR
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at the Village of Winston Park, Kitchener, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Harvey Sinclair (2008). Loving and devoted mother of Cathy (Gerard) and Mike (Karen). Proud and loving Bam of Ashley, Matthew (Leanne), Danny and Callan. Predeceased by her parents. Mom's love of life was displayed every day, surrounding herself with so many friends old and new. She was always on the go whether it be at a church function, singing in the choir, playing cards, volunteering or helping others in anyway she could or just being her. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Winston Park, especially the Egerton Village staff for their loving compassionate care. As well as the Grand River Hospital Staff who provided her with amazing care and comfort during her stay in hospital. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy donations to the MS Society or Forest Hill United Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged by contacting the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 19, 2020.
