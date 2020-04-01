|
Passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia at Westmount Long Term Care, Kitchener on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Ted Krouse (2010). Devoted and proud mother of Michael, Jeff (Sharon Kennedy) and Karl. Joan is survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary (Cook) Adams and all her siblings. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place when we can all get together to share our memories. An update will be posted on funeral home website. Memorial contributions to Community Living Guelph Wellington would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020