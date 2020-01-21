|
|
born August 14, 1931, called home to be with her Lord on January 18, 2020 shortly after 2:00 pm. Beloved sister of Iona (predeceased), Betty, Frank, Joy and John, sister-in-law of Grace (predeceased) and Ann; Aunt to Fred, Beth (Scott), Pamela (Adrian), Deborah (Steve), Mark (Nancy), Wendy (Mark), and Great Aunt to Kristopher, Patricia (Stephen), Kimberley, Liam, Rhys, Tori, Ryley, Georgia and Aubrey; Great-Great Aunt to Frederick. Joan loved her flower garden at home, and learned gardening skills from her mother, Bessie Rush (nee Fretz). One of Joan's favourite hymns was written by Fanny J. Crosby which said: "Safe in the arms of Jesus, Safe on His gentle breast, There by His love o'ershaded, Sweetly my soul shall rest. Hark, 'Tis the voice of angels Borne in a song to me, Over the fields of glory, Over the jasper sea." After a difficult season of suffering Joan is now "Safe in the Arms of Jesus"! We would like to thank the management and staff of Parkwood Mennonite Home. We deeply appreciate their care and kindness. A Private Family Service will be held. Arrangements under the direction of the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 21, 2020