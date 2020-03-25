Home

Joanne Elizabeth FRANCE


1959 - 2020
Joanne Elizabeth FRANCE Obituary
It is with great sadness and gentle relief that the family of Joanne Elizabeth France of Cambridge, Ontario announces her peaceful passing on March 23, 2020 at the age of 60. Born to Patricia Marion (Hoyles) France and Robert Jack France in 1959, Joanne was a very creative soul who graduated the University of Guelph and ran two of her own businesses. She was an incredible knitter who enjoyed painting and storytelling. A bright spirit that was always there to help others. She is preceded by her parents and grandparents; Robert W. and Barbara (Blank) France, and Francis A. and Gladys (Newmarsh) Hoyles. Joanne is survived by her loving husband Dave Robertson; her daughter Rebecca Gosse; son-in-law John Gosse; grandchildren Johnathan and Jake Gosse; aunt: Maisie Woods; siblings: Frank France, Tim (Jean) France, Jack (Eunice) France, Maisie (Derek) Lewis; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date. (COPD) is a lung disease that includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made in Joanne's memory to The Lung Association at www.lung.ca.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 25, 2020
