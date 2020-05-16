It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Trinity Care Village in Kitchener at the age of 88. She is happy to finally be joining her beloved husband George (deceased 1997). A wonderful and loving mother of Robert Young, Cathy Fedy (Tim), Tom Young (deceased 2010) (Nola), Christine Walls (Robert), Mary Lesperance (Steve), James Young (Virginia) and Terry-Lynn Querin (Jason). Much loved grandmother of Caroline, Clarke (deceased 2008) and Matthew Young, Sarah White (Chris), Stephen and Peter Fedy, Michael and Gregory Young, Jonathan (Sam), Alanah and Julia Walls, Laura, Wesley and Luke Lesperance, Sam, Emma, Daniel and Eric Young and Karley and Cameron Querin and great-grandmother to Blake Walls and Ella Young. Also predeceased by her brothers William (1990) and Robert (2019) Fisher and her sister-in-law Catharine Young (1990). Joanne will be deeply missed by her sisters-in-law Betty Fisher, Christine Fisher and Barb Bernardo (Ron), along with many nieces, nephews and friends. In particular, Mary Kuntz and Betty Corrigan who have been best friends with her since grade four at St. Mary's Elementary School. After losing her parents at the age of 10, Joanne was adopted by Wilfrid and Mary Kraemer and moved to Kitchener. Although her brothers were not adopted with her, she always found a way to maintain a close relationship with Bill and Bob. Some of her happiest times were spent with them in Florida. She went on to become a kindergarten tea-cher for a short time before marrying and starting a family. Joanne loved being a mother not only to her own children but to the numerous kids that came to her home on Hearth Crescent over the years. Whether there or at the cottage in Port Elgin, she was always in the kitchen, making sure everyone was fed and taken care of. She was the essence of what a mother is as she put the needs of others before her own and loved her family and friends un-conditionally. "Count your Blessings" was a favourite say-ing of hers and she certainly lived a life of gratitude. The family would like to express appreciation to the staff at Trinity Care Village (Maple Bush), for their compassionate care of Joanne over the last number of years. Also special thanks to Nurse Anna Maria who was a saint to mom and to Cathy Bender for helping us say goodbye. Cremation has taken place. A memorial mass, along with a celebration of Joanne's life, will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, do-nations to the Waterloo Region Catholic Schools Foundation - Clarke Young Legacy Fund (in support of youth participation in sports) or The Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Please visit henrywalser.com for Joanne's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.