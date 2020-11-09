1/
Joanne Lena HERFST
Passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener in her 70th year. She was the cherished daughter of the late Fred and Nancy Herfst. Loving sister to the late Fred Herfst and wife Ann of Vancouver, Jozena and husband Alan Millar of Chatham, Peter Herfst and wife Minnie of Kitchener, Christina and husband Richard Wright of Guelph, Albert Herfst and wife Elizabeth of Ladysmith, BC, Margaret and husband Roger Robertson of Ottawa. She is also remembered by many nieces and nephews. Joanne lived at Paradise Group Home Waterloo (Sunbeam Centre) for 20 years. She was very loved and tremendously cared for by her "family" at that home and her family so much appreciate all that the caregivers did for her. There are too many of them to mention by name but know that each one of you is appreciated and thanked for all you did for her. Joanne was a member of the Friendship Group at the Community Christian Reformed Church in Kitchener and had many friends there. A private family memorial service will be held in the coming week. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made directly to the Sunbeam Centre, 2749 Kingsway Drive, Kitchener, ON, N2C 1A7 or to Friendship Ministries Canada, PO Box 1636 STN LCD 1, Burlington, ON, L7R 5A1 or to a charity of your choice.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 9, 2020.
