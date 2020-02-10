Home

Joanne Rennie Obituary
Joanne Margaret Rennie, of Hanover and formerly of Kitchener, passed away at The Village Seniors Community, Hanover on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 in her 82nd year. Joanne will be missed by her brother Robert Rennie and his wife Bernice, and by her sister and close friend Glenys and her husband Clare Kennel. Dear aunt of Bruce Rennie and his wife Brenda, Mark Rennie and his wife Sofia, and Bradley Kennel and his wife Tanja and great aunt of Nicholas and Ava. Also remembered by her many close cousins. Predeceased by her parents John and Edna Rennie, and by her favourite aunts Olga and her late husband Phil Boegel, and Dorothy and her late husband Francis Mannion. Joanne taught French and Spanish and coached basketball at Forest Heights Collegiate in Kitchener and was loved by all. She then did missionary work in linguistics with Wycliffe Bible Translators, working in Africa. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society, The Village Seniors LTC or the would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the McCulloch-Watson Funeral Home, Durham.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 10, 2020
