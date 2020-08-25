1945-2020 Joanne Stoody Weeks, of Ottawa, died quietly in her sleep on August 19, 2020, in her 76th year. Her beloved husband Richard was by her side. Joanne was predeceased by her parents Veronica Hart Stoody and William McNeel Stoody. Along with her husband Richard, Jo is survived by her brother Charles Stoody (Deborah Phelan) and nieces Kathleen Stoody (Michael Wylie), Marianne Stoody of Vancouver, and Alison Stoody (Fajer Abu Zayed) of Squamish, BC; by her sister Janet Stoody (Jim Harding) of the Qu'Appelle Valley, SK; and nephews Joel Harding (Jennifer Linton) of Kamloops, BC, and Dagan Harding of Regina; by brother Matthew Stoody, nephew Michael Stoody and niece Charlotte Stoody of Toronto; by brother William Stoody (Diane Shantz), niece Angela Stoody, and nephew and godson William Alexander Stoody of Kitchener; and six great nieces and nephews. Joanne is also survived by stepdaughter Sandra (Colin Cahill) and stepson Kenneth Weeks (Amy Horne). Joanne attended Notre Dame Convent in Ottawa and graduated from the University of Waterloo. Her working life as a public servant in governance and accountability matters in federal departments and agencies, involved many moves in Montreal and Ottawa. Her responsibilities included senior positions with Via Rail, the Office of the Auditor General, and CSIS. Her final position was as Executive Director of the Office of the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) Commissioner of Canada. In her retirement she was delighted to continue her public service as a member of the federal government's Small Departments Audit Committee and the audit committee of the Public Prosecution Service of Canada. Joanne was a devoted wife, beloved sister and aunt, niece, and cherished friend to many. She was also an avid bridge player, a fine needle crafter, and an enthusiastic book club member. Joanne will be remembered for her generosity, her lifelong curiosity, strength of character and her love of laughter. She has been well loved and we are so grateful for her vibrant presence in our lives. Due to social distancing there will be no public services at this time; a celebration of life will be arranged when circumstances allow. Condolences and memories can be shared at on the Tribute Wall of www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com
. Richard and the family would like to thank Joanne's medical teams in whom she had such confidence. In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming a blood donor by contacting Canadian Blood Services at www.blood.ca
or by calling 1-888-236-6283. Memorial donations may also be made to the charity of your choice
.