Passed away peacefully, at the K-W Campus of Grand River Hospital, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Marta Leonor Ribeiro, who passed away on August 19, 2008. Loved father of Leonor Ferreira (her late husband John Ferreira), Mary (Manuela) and her husband Don Dentinger, Jenny and her husband Gord Cork, and Nelson Ribeiro and his wife Helen. Cherished grandfather of Serena (Gary), Amy (Dave), Shawn (Regina), Sherry (Jason), Tina (John), Jason (Kevan), Jeremy, Emma, Zachary, Ethan, Gordy, and Steven; great-grandfather of Briana, Braeden, Julia, Gavin, Liam, Shelby, Katie, Justin, Mikayla, Bronsin, and Marcus. Jack is survived by his sisters Georgina Grave, Florinda Carvalho (David Genio), and brother Antonio Carvalho (Victoria). Following the guidelines of physical distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic, a visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. A private family graveside service will follow at Williamsburg Cemetery in Kitchener. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 8, 2020.