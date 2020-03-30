|
|
Passed away peacefully at Saint Luke's Place in Cambridge on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in her 75th year. Loving mother of Shelley White and her husband Sean Stanleigh, and Shannon White and his fiancee Leasa Barclay. Proud Grandma of Alex, Ethan, Sadie and Bridget. Beloved daughter of Lucille (nee Lauriault) and the late Normand Farant. Dear sister of Gerard (Joanne), Robert (Julie) and the late Jean. Survived by sister-in-law Colette. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In the meantime, messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through www.henrywalser.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Jocelyne's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 30, 2020