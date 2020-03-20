|
|
Passed away suddenly at his residence on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Maria (Hirner) whom he married February 4, 1960. Dear father of Diana and husband Barry Vandermolen of New Hamburg, Silvia and husband Robert Gies of Kemble and John & wife Kyla of Baden. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Jason and Amanda and their children Gavin and Evelyn, Joey and Samantha and their children Lily and Ethan, Steven and Jaime and their daughter Robin, Rebecca and Melissa, Tony and Jamie and their children Cameron and Caroline, Samantha and Alyssa, Survived by his sister Theresa and husband Fred Oberhorner of Germany. A private family service will be conducted at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home 291 Huron St. New Hamburg. Inurnment will take place later in Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stoke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Personal Condolences can be sent at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 20, 2020