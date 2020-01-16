|
|
Died peacefully at the age of 92 years, with her family at her side, at St. Andrew's Terrace, Cambridge, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Jack (2007) and grandson Jack (2017). Beloved mother of Nellie Follings (John) of Roseville and Harry Follings (Bonnie) of Ayr. Cherished grandma of Peter (Ceildih), Joanna (Steve), Tim (Nicole), Robbie, Chris (Elizabeth) and David. Great-grandma to Grace, William and Jacob; Nolin and Lucas; and Mackenzie and Jackson. Also survived by one sister Katherine and many nieces and nephews here in Canada and in Holland. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Gregory's R.C. Church, 10 St Gregorys Dr. Cambridge, on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount View Cemetery, Cambridge. Following the burial, a Celebration of Annie's life will take place at the Grand Valley Golf and Country Club, 1910 Roseville Rd. Cambridge. Annie's family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers and staff at St Andrews Terrace for the excellent support, care and love shown to her while she spent time there. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or to the Parkinson Society would be appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or by contacting Wm. Kipp 519 632 8228
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 16, 2020