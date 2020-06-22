Johanna Martina van Heeswyk
Mrs. Johanna van Heeswyk passed away peacefully at the St. Joseph's Health Care Centre, Guelph on Friday, June 19, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of Frank van Heeswyk for 65 years. Loving mother of Martin, Andre (Kathy), Paul (the late Vera) and Frank (Helena). Cherished Oma of Cory, Garrett, Eric, Justin, Christa, Cassandra, Megan, Gillian, Jana and Lenka. Dear sister of Herb (the late Addy). Predeceased by her siblings John (the late Leny), Willemina, Anna van Ditten, Maria Plaat and Dilia Gloudemans. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph on Monday, June 22, (7-9 p.m.) and Tuesday, June 23, (9-10 a.m.). A funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church, 175 Emma St., Guelph on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there are visiting increments of 1/2 an hour between Monday 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday 9-10 a.m. Please call Paul van Heeswyk at 519-716-6615 or Andre van Heeswyk at 519-822-5862 to book a viewing time. Masks must be worn by all visitors and visitors are requested to please stay in their vehicles until their appointed visiting time. If so desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 22, 2020.
