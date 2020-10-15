Passed away peacefully at the Brantford General Hospital on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving and devoted husband of Sheila (nee Bush). Cherished father of Ronald (Nelia) and Rita (Jim) Vandenburg. Proud grandfather of Marcel, Daryl, Michael, Rachel, Diane Coleman, Christine Azevedo and Philip Oliveira. Beloved brother of Willhelm (Annie), Ton (Sonya), Rob (Yolanda), the late Ed, Elly (Piet), Gerda (Bertus) and Ria (Piet). Johannes will also be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. A private family Funeral Mass will be held with interment at Parklawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises.