John Albert Ford of Waterloo passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 86. Predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years Patricia Goldring in 2012. John is survived by his children Kelly(Martin), Chris (Patti), Cam (Tracey), Adam, Quinn (Wendy) and his sister Gwen Graff of Florida. John is survived by his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. John is preceded in death by his father Albert Alvin, mother Lorna Katherine Musselman, brother Robert Gordon, daughter-in-law Nancy and grandson Adam. A Private Funeral service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home. Please join the family in a Livestream of the service at www.erbgood.com
on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11am. Private interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Waterloo. Condolences to family and memorial donations to St. Mary's Hospital and World of Gifts-PWPDF can be arranged through Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. John, a true native to Waterloo was born 1934. His love for his beautiful wife Pat, their 5 children and their families, his amazing friends, Christian faith, successful career as a insurance broker, passion and athletic ability in a variety of sports including golf and hockey has left John with a great satisfaction and sense of peace of a life well lived. The family would like to extend our heart-felt gratitude for the exemplary care our father received at St. Mary's Hospital, LHIN and Terrace on the Square Retirement Home especially in this time of a international health crisis.