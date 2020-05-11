Passed away at Grand River Hospital - K-W Campus on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 88 years. Predeceased by his parents August and Mary Chapeskie. Dearly missed by his son Paul, 2 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Survived by his brother Harold and sisters Teresa and Marie and by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his four brothers Thomas, Michael, Joseph and Gerald. Private cremation will be held. In memory of John, donations to Underhill Residence would be appreciated and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.