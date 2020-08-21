1/1
John B. Metzger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at Red Deer Hospital, Alberta at the age of 77. Loving father of Lavina Stewart and Theresa Kvatum. Dear grandpa of seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Survived by his siblings Abner and Eleanor, Edward and Gayle, Isaac and Mary, David and Marjorie, Amsey and Eileen, Almeda and Abner Martin, Ellen and David Krahn. Predeceased by his parents John H. and Lovina (Bowman) Metzger. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Stettler Funeral Home, Stettler, AB and will be available to view online at www.stettlerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stettler Funeral Home & Crematorium
4707 - 70th Street South of WalMart
Stettler, AB T0C 2L0
403-742-3422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stettler Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved